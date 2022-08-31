West Carthage FD plans Community Fun Day

WEST CARTHAGE — The West Carthage Fire Department plans to host Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park, 16 Franklin St. In the event of rain, the festivities will be moved to the West Carthage Fire Department, 61 High St.

There will be games and prizes for children as well as a youth waterball tournament.

