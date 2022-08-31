WEST CARTHAGE — The West Carthage Fire Department plans to host Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park, 16 Franklin St. In the event of rain, the festivities will be moved to the West Carthage Fire Department, 61 High St.
There will be games and prizes for children as well as a youth waterball tournament.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for a donation. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, Carthage. Donation of non-perishable food and personal care items will also be accepted during the event.
Fire safety demonstrations, 911 simulator, gear donning and doffing drills will also be presented by firefighters. Information about how to join the local fire department will be available. There are multiple ways to volunteer: active firefighters, interior and scene support; junior firefighters, ages 13 to 15; restricted active membership for ages 16 to 17; and auxiliary.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page at wdt.me/WCFDFunDay.
