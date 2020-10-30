WEST CARTHAGE — The West Carthage Fire Department is offering a drive-thru option for trick-or-treating.
On Halloween, starting at 5 p.m., cars can enter the municipal building parking lot from the side closest to Potter Street, drive around the back of the building and up toward High Street where fire department members will be distributing pre-packaged, bagged candy with a “grabber” into car windows.
Volunteers will be masked and gloved.
