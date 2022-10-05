WEST CARTHAGE — To give back to the community, the West Carthage Fire Department hosted a Community Fun Day Sept. 17, at the Donald F. Getman Park.
There were games and prizes for children as well as a Youth Waterball Tournament. Using garden hoses, the teams of two tried to force a volleyball suspended from an overhead cable to opposite end. Zaria Chaffe and Anabelle Orton took home the first place trophy. Kaya Hudson and Genesis Bluto place second and Merritt Leydig and Joseph Bailey finished third. AdaLynn Wisner and Zoelle Chaffee were awarded the sportsman trophy.
Emielia E. Leydig, 7, and her sister Mattiyn L., 11, of Champion competed but lost after winning the first of three rounds to their brother and his partner, the eventual third place winners.
Emielia said the experience made her want to be a firefighter, however her brother, Merritt, said he wanted to be a police officer. His partner, Joseph, shared he had always wanted to be firefighter. The nine year old is counting the years until he can join the department’s junior program.
Refreshments were available by donation with proceeds donated to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, Carthage. Donation of non-perishable food and personal care items were also be accepted during the event. In addition, the Long Falls Baptist Church provided snacks by donation.
Fire safety demonstrations, 9-1-1 simulator, gear donning and doffing drills will also be presented by firefighters. Information about how join the local fire department will be available. There are multiple ways to volunteer: active firefighters, interior and scene support; Junior Firefighters, ages 13-15; Restricted Active Member for ages 16-17; and auxiliary.
Fire chief Peter Crump Jr., said it was a “good day.”
“We wanted to do something to give back to the community,” the chief said, noting despite other community events such as the Cream Cheese Festival going on in the area. “It was a good turn out.”
Next year, the department will host the Northern New York Fireman’s Convention in June so the community day may be held in conjunction with the convention.
