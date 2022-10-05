WEST CARTHAGE — To give back to the community, the West Carthage Fire Department hosted a Community Fun Day Sept. 17, at the Donald F. Getman Park.

There were games and prizes for children as well as a Youth Waterball Tournament. Using garden hoses, the teams of two tried to force a volleyball suspended from an overhead cable to opposite end. Zaria Chaffe and Anabelle Orton took home the first place trophy. Kaya Hudson and Genesis Bluto place second and Merritt Leydig and Joseph Bailey finished third. AdaLynn Wisner and Zoelle Chaffee were awarded the sportsman trophy.

