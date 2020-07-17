WEST CARTHAGE — During its July 13 meeting, the village Board of Trustees approved payments of contracts with several agencies for services provided to the community. Payments were as follows: West Carthage Fire Department, $5,500; Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, $2,000; Carthage Free Library, $2,700 and Wilna Champion Transportation Association, $6,000.
