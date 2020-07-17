West Carthage trustees fund several agencies
avallome

WEST CARTHAGE — During its July 13 meeting, the village Board of Trustees approved payments of contracts with several agencies for services provided to the community. Payments were as follows: West Carthage Fire Department, $5,500; Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, $2,000; Carthage Free Library, $2,700 and Wilna Champion Transportation Association, $6,000.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.