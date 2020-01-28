West Carthage makes appointments

WEST CARTHAGE — During its January meeting, the village Board of Trustees made several appointments and gave approvals for firefighters.
Peter Crump Jr. was appointed as Department of Public Works Assistant Superintendent.
DPW superintendent Dane Zehr was appointed as water operator for the Carthage West Carthage Water Filtration department.
Penny Grau was appointed to the West Carthage Housing Authority Board of Commissioner replacing the late Ronald Novak.
The board approved Robert Keegan as a probationary member of the West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department and Arriana Cantwell to the junior program.
