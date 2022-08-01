Man flees arrest in stolen police vehicle

Law enforcement officials record the final crash site on Thompson Boulevard after a West Carthage man led Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams and back again. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Police say a West Carthage man stole a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit through the city of Watertown and the southern part of the county Monday morning.

According to a news release from Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, Donald C. Hutt, Jr. 45, with a last-known address of the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage, is facing numerous criminal charges after the early Monday morning chase, including robbery, grand larceny, burglary and resisting arrest.

Man flees arrest in stolen police vehicle

A Watertown city police vehicle blocks part of Thompson Boulevard Monday morning as law enforcement officials record the final crash site after a West Carthage man led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams and back. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(4) comments

jkoch
jkoch

Him….not Hume. Darn spell check

Report Add Reply
jkoch
jkoch

Last known address at the Pleasant Night Inn does not make Hume a “West Carthage man.” If you dig with Social Services you might learn they placed him there. If so, it would be another illustration of the cause for concern about the hotel.

Report Add Reply
HotelMike
HotelMike

They’re always from West Carthage.

Report Add Reply
Pat Luppens
Pat Luppens

Congratulations to the police on the safe and sane manner in which they handled a dangerous situation. High speed chases are dangerous to everyone.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.