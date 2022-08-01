WATERTOWN — Police say a West Carthage man stole a Jefferson County sheriff’s vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit through the city of Watertown and the southern part of the county Monday morning.

According to a press release from Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, Donald C. Hutt, 45, with a last-known address of the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage, is facing numerous criminal charges after the early Monday morning chase, including robbery, grand larceny, burglary and resisting arrest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Pat Luppens
Pat Luppens

Congratulations to the police on the safe and sane manner in which they handled a dangerous situation. High speed chases are dangerous to everyone.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.