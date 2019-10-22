WEST CARTHAGE — A West Carthage man who spent nearly 10 years in federal prison for robbing four banks in 2004 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in state prison for robbing another bank in Oneida County.
Walter C. Parker, 71, who most recently was living on North Broad Street, was also ordered in Oneida County Court to undergo five additional years of supervision upon his release from prison after pleading guilty Aug. 27 to second-degree robbery.
Mr. Parker formerly owned Walt Parker’s Auto Collision next door to his former residence at 108 W. Rutland St. in Black River. In April 2005, he was convicted after a five-day trial in U.S. District Court, Binghamton, of four counts of bank robbery and of using a firearm in one of the robberies.
In those cases, he was accused of taking $6,733 from Charter One Bank in DeRuyter, Madison County, on April 5, 2004; $3,730 from Alliance Bank in Cincinnatus, Cortland County, on May 13 that year; $9,960 from NBT Bank in Whitney Point, Broome County, on June 2, 2004, and $13,779 during a July 21, 2004, robbery at First National Bank in Groton, Tompkins County.
He was sentenced in March 2006 to 130 months, or nearly 11 years, in federal prison for those crimes. He was released from prison Dec. 27, 2013, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
On May 8, a person wearing a cowboy hat entered a Berkshire Bank branch in Oriskany Falls and displayed what appeared to be a handgun, demanding money before fleeing on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.
Police were able to recover articles of clothing worn during the alleged crime, as well as determine the make and model of a vehicle used in the robbery. Further investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit led to Mr. Parker being identified as a suspect. Police said Mr. Parker was familiar with the Oriskany Falls area because he lived in the nearby towns of New Hartford and Kirkland in the 1980s.
DNA evidence obtained from the clothing found at the robbery scene was confirmed by the state police’s crime lab as that of Mr. Parker. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and West Carthage village police, then went to West Carthage, locating Mr. Parker at his place of employment, where he was taken into custody.
