WEST CARTHAGE — A man was tased last week after he allegedly resisted arrest and then attempted to sic his two dogs on officers.
Sean M. Murphy, 36, of 87 Bridge St., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree criminal contempt.
On April 15, Mr. Murphy allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection. When police went to arrest Mr. Murphy, he began resisting. He allegedly pulled away from officers outside his home before going to his door to let his two pitbulls out. Mr. Murphy then allegedly commanded his dogs to attack the officers. It appears at least one officer drew their firearm but was able to give verbal commands to the dogs to successfully get them to stop.
No officers were injured. The dogs were recovered and are now safe.
Mr. Murphy then allegedly went inside his home and locked the door. Officers were able to forcefully enter before finding Mr. Murphy holding a fork in a defensive and aggressive posture, according to a police report.
An officer decided to tase Mr. Murphy, which led to him being handcuffed and then taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for an evaluation. It appears he had no injuries other than those from the taser probes.
Mr. Murphy was arraigned Monday before being released on his own recognizance. He’s scheduled to appear in Champion Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.