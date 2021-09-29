WEST CARTHAGE — Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the village Board of Trustees meeting has been rescheduled. It will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in the village municipal building board room, 61 High St.
Attendees must wear masks and follow physical distancing policies, unless fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Seating will be limited. The room is handicapped accessible.
