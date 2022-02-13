WEST CARTHAGE — Due to the unavailability of the village mayor, the monthly Board of Trustees meeting, which was to be held Sunday, has been rescheduled.
A public hearing will be held at the village municipal building, 61 High St., at 6 p.m. Thursday. The public hearing was set to give residents the opportunity to comment on a proposed local law concerning the authorization of a property tax levy in excess of the limit established in General Municipal Law. Copies of the proposed law are available at the village office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
