WEST CARTHAGE — Calling it the greatest honor of his 35 years in defending the country, Thomas D. Homan was awarded the prestigious National Security Medal by President Donald J. Trump on Jan. 11 in the Oval Office.
According to Mr. Homan, a West Carthage native, the certificate read that The National Security Medal was awarded for distinguished achievement in the field of national security through exceptionally meritorious service.
Mr. Homan said in a telephone interview Tuesday that after receiving the medal he flew on Air Force 1 to survey the work done under the Trump administration to secure the Mexican border.
“No president has done more for national security,” said Mr. Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He noted he had served under six presidents.
Mr. Homan started his law enforcement career as a police officer in West Carthage before becoming a U.S. Border Patrol Agent in 1984. He has served in numerous positions through his almost 34 years in federal law enforcement.
Mr. Homan was appointed by President Trump on Jan. 30, 2017, as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
At that time the president was quoted as saying, “He’ll be a border czar, he’ll be very much involved in the border. He’ll be reporting directly to me. He’ll be probably working out of the White House, but spending a lot of time at the border. And he’s a good man.”
Mr. Homan remained the acting director until his retirement on June 30, 2018.
According to a news release outlining the honor, ICE is the largest investigative arm within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the second largest investigative agency in the federal government. ICE has more than 20,000 special agents, officers and other employees and has an annual budget of more than $8 billion. ICE is charged with protecting the homeland through criminal and civil enforcement of federal laws governing border control, customs trade and immigration. ICE Agents are located in more than 400 offices in the United States and 46 foreign countries.
Mr. Homan, a 1979 Carthage Central School graduate, earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice at Jefferson Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree at Utica-Rome State College of Technology.
He has received numerous awards and special recognitions for his service as a federal law enforcement officer and leader. Mr. Homan is the most decorated ICE Director since its formation. He received the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award from President Barack H. Obama in 2015 for his exemplary leadership and extensive accomplishments in the area of immigration enforcement.
He also received the Distinguished Service Medal from the Trump administration in June 2018 in recognition of exceptionally distinguished and transformational service to strengthen Homeland Security for the United States. Again in 2018, he also received the Law Enforcement Person of the Year Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association that represents over 26,000 federal law enforcement officers.
In November 2019, Mr. Homan was also awarded the Man of the Year Award by Blue Magazine, a law enforcement publication created by and managed by law enforcement career professionals.
Having recently purchased a summer home on Lake Ontario in Jefferson County, Mr. Homan said he will be spending more time in the north country, which he has always called home. He is now a Fox News contributor.
“I will continue to educate the American public concerning the need for border security,” Mr. Homan said. “I will defend the men and women of the Border Control and ICE who are under attack. I’ll stay in the fight until the day I die.”
