WEST CARTHAGE — The village is offering email billing for water and sewer customers.
To sign up for the process, call 315-493-2552, option 1, and provide your name, address, water/sewer account number, phone number and email address.
The information may also be mailed to Village of West Carthage, 61 High St., Carthage, NY 13619; placed in the office drop box located next to the municipal building front door; or emailed to vwcclerk@westelcom.com.
Billing will continue to be sent via the U.S. Postal Service at the customer’s discretion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.