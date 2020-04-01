WEST CARTHAGE — The village of West Carthage clerk announced that water bills will be mailed April 2. Residents will have two months to pay without penalty. However in light of the current situation, any resident who feels they can not make payment by May 29 should contact the village office at 315-493-2552 for a payment plan application.
Water bills may be paid online at https://villagewestcarthage.digitaltowpath.org:10087/content. Service fee charged by bank applies. Checks may be sent to Village of West Carthage, 61 High St., Carthage, NY 13619 or placed in the dropbox at the office.
