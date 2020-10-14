WEST CARTHAGE — As a way to give back to the community, Ox Industries has started a paper recycling program.
The Pennsylvania-based recycled paper producers took over the former Carthage Speciality Paperboard on Champion Street two years ago.
Last year the paper mill started the community recycling program. Residents may take cardboard, paper products, newspapers and magazines to bins at the rear of the plant off Lathrop Street. The bins, enclosed in a lighted shed, are accessible “24/7,” said Robert Kuklinca, human resources manager, who also coordinates the program.
“We take all paper produces except those containing food such as pizza boxes,” Mr. Kuklinca said.
Through the program, instead of going to a landfill, the paper is shredded and turned into pulp to make new paper products.
The company calculates the amount of paper products collected and donate back to the community a percentage of its value.
Funds will be distributed through the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
Rebecca Wallen, chamber director, said they recently received the initial donation amounting to about $600, but have not yet decided where to apply the funds.
