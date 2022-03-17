WEST CARTHAGE — There’s a new village law on the books intended to give officials a way to address properties that become problem areas for local police, fire or code enforcement officials.
Passed unanimously by the West Carthage Village Board of Trustees on Monday, the public nuisance law assigns point values to certain crimes and regulation violations, and assigns those points to the properties where the crime or violation originated. If a property receives 12 points in a six-month period, the property owner will be asked to meet with village officials and put together a plan to fix the issue, under threat of their property being condemned.
On Thursday, Mayor Scott M. Burto said the law will allow the village to exercise more control over problem properties, and provide more of a chance for property owners to fix issues.
“It gives the village the opportunity to bring the property owner to the table and come up with an acceptable abatement plan to address whatever the code issue or violation is,” he said. “It opens the dialogue of communication more between a property owner and village to make sure everyone is in compliance — and that provides a nicer community for everyone.”
Under the public nuisance law, if a property resident or employee commits a firearm or weapons crime, or commits an offense involving the sale or intent to sell controlled substances, that property shall receive a 10-point violation.
Violations of state controlled substance laws not involving sale or distribution, as well as gambling offenses, prostitution, violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, unlawfully dealing with a child, selling alcohol or tobacco in violation of state tax law, imitating controlled substances, first-degree loitering and food stamp program fraud bear penalties of 6 points.
Properties that have residents or employees fighting, breaking fire code, or violating the village’s property codes regarding garbage, loitering, peace and good order or property maintenance are also 6-point violations.
Mr. Burto said the village modeled its law, in large part, from the city of Rochester’s law, which has been adjusted following a series of lawsuits. He said the village board took great lengths to ensure this law doesn’t discourage calls for emergency services, while still allowing the village to address problem properties.
“We’re not holding victims responsible,” he said. “We want to make sure no one is discouraged from calling the cops or emergency services.”
The law states that properties owned by the victims of the crime committed there will not receive any nuisance points.
If a property owner does receive a notice of nuisance points, has received no nuisance point notices within the last 12 months and has not surpassed 12 points, they will be given the opportunity to request the points be waived. The owner must make a written request to the village mayor within 10 days of receiving notice of the points, and include a detailed plan for preventing future violations.
The owner, mayor and village board will then meet, either during the board’s regular meetings or in a special session, and the board will vote on whether to accept the abatement plan. If no more points are accrued in a six-month period, they shall be removed from the record.
Points left unmitigated within six months will not disappear from the village’s records, but a property owner can only be threatened with village action if they accrue more than 12 points within a six-month period, regardless of if they attempted to work with the village board.
Nuisance points assessed as the result of an appearance ticket that has been subsequently dismissed will be waived automatically. The law notes that a property owner does not have to be found liable for criminal or civil offenses for nuisance points to be assessed, however.
In the event that more than 12 points are assessed within six months at a single property and not dismissed, the village board will hold a meeting to judge the issue. There, the village attorney will operate as a sort of prosecutor, and the property owner can bring their own lawyer to serve as the defense. If the village prosecution can prove all nuisance points were appropriately imposed, the village board will set forth an abatement plan to correct the issue.
“The final determination shall articulate the remedy to be imposed and set forth a reasonable manner in which the remedy elected is expected to abate the public nuisance,” the law reads.
That abatement plan can include closure of the building, which cannot extend beyond one year. The property will remain in the property owner’s hands, but any use or occupation of a building closed under this public nuisance will carry 15 days of imprisonment, a fine of $250, or both.
“If it’s a private residence, that includes condemning the residence until it’s abated,” Mr. Burto said.
He said the plan is that property owners will work to abate the issues before they reach 12 points.
“The intent is to have issues addressed before you get to 12 points and have to enforce an abatement plan like that,” he said.
The mayor said this law is meant to address a wide variety of problem properties in West Carthage, including zombie properties and businesses that have generated an undue number of emergency calls. West Carthage officials, including Mr. Burto, have for months been complaining about the situation at the Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street.
The hotel has hosted Department of Social Services clients, who have sought emergency housing there. The number of DSS clients at the Pleasant Night Inn has grown in recent months after a number of motels and apartment complexes that typically provided housing in and around the city of Watertown burned down, closed or were condemned.
In 2021, West Carthage officials complained they had responded to more than 100 emergency services calls at the hotel before the year ended, after receiving only 14 emergency calls in 2020.
Falsely-pulled fire alarms, fights between residents, weapons and drug violations were just some of the issues West Carthage officials had to respond to, and during a November meeting, village officials first expressed interest in passing a public nuisance law.
Mr. Burto reiterated that this version of the public nuisance law is meant to address a wide range of issues in West Carthage, but said he hopes it will help with the situation at the Pleasant Night Inn as well.
“If the issues continue, this is one mechanism we have to bring the property owner to the table,” he said.
