WEST CARTHAGE — Since the village will receive an estimated $30,000 from its insurance company for damages done to the pavilion at the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park on Franklin Street, the village Board of Trustees agreed to move forward with the rebuild if the estimate of $37,500 has not increased.
The insurance company waived the $1,000 deductible and has agreed to pay $3,000 more once the project is complete.
The vinyl structure bought from and installed by North Country Storage Barn, Philadelphia, will be slightly larger than the structure that was destroyed in a wind storm two years ago.
