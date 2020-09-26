WEST CARTHAGE — The village will utilize the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park on Franklin Street to host a safe outdoor trick-or-treat event to provide homeowners and parents a safe option to door-to-door distribution of candy.
The village will provide 20-foot by 20-foot grids safely spaced out for residents to decorate and hand out candy. Space will be limited so residents and businesses that would like to participate must sign up by emailing Mayor Scott Burto at vwcmayor@westelcom.com. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
“During these difficult times so much has been taken from the children so the village is taking steps to provide them with a safe, fun outdoor event,” said Mr. Burto.
There will be strict safety rules for the residents and businesses to hand out candy. People within their grid will be required to wear mask and gloves to hand out candy. Parents and children will be safely distanced and required to wear mask as well. They will follow a specific direction to go to each space to trick or treat.
In case of inclement weather, participants are asked to consider bringing a pop-up tent.
Residents are encouraged to decorate their assigned space and Carthage Federal Savings and Loan will be providing a gift package for the Best Decorated space.
For more information contact the Mayor Burto at vwcmayor@westelcom.com.
