WEST CARTHAGE — It’s been a long time coming, but the West Carthage Village Police Department has finalized its move into the municipal building, 61 High St.
Following the dissolution of the village court in December 2017 and after a public hearing, the Board of Trustees made the decision to renovate the municipal building to house the village police department as well as the satellite station for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The village’s court services are now provided by the town of Champion.
The decisions to dissolve the village court and to move the police department were made as cost-saving efforts.
At the time, a review by the state Comptroller’s Office upheld the village’s cost-saving findings. The state agency determined the transfer of the justice court from the village of West Carthage to the town of Champion would result in a savings to the village of $13,683 in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
In addition, Mayor Scott M. Burto said the cost of maintenance and lack of required fire suppression system and emergency lighting, along with the expense of heating the Franklin Street building, made it unadvisable to continue its use.
“The building is old,” Mr. Burto said during a public hearing in 2017. “The roof is leaking, the security is outdated, the technology needs upgrading and the heating system is inadequate.”
He also cited the community room’s lack of use as a determining factor in the decision for the move.
The 61 High St. building also houses the volunteer fire department, village clerk and treasurer’s office, boardroom and a community room with a kitchen and restrooms.
BCA Architects & Engineers, of Watertown, conducted a study of the municipal building. With input from David Pustizzi, officer in charge of the police department, and then village clerk Deborah Pierce, BCA designed a plan for the space which would allow the police agencies to utilize about half of the community room and allow for public access to the restrooms and kitchen.
The new police department shares a main entrance with the village clerk’s office but is secured with locked entry and a safety window. If there is no one at the police department, the design enables the public to be helped by village staff. Those being detained or processed are escorted into the police department through a separate secured door to avoid contact with the public.
As part of the project, new flooring was installed in the community room. The village fire department utilizes the community room for some of its activities and has displayed department memorabilia in the renovated space. The now smaller community room has an occupancy of 50 to 75 people.
The new police department includes a reception area with office space for the on-duty police officers and sheriff’s deputies, an evidence room, locker room, the chief’s office, and testing and interview rooms.
The department has security locks which will prevent contact with the public utilizing the building. Security cameras have also been installed.
Officer Pustizzi said the new department has a lot more space, important for social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic.
He also noted the new garage was a plus. The renovations included the construction of a three-stall garage behind the municipal building.
“The former one (on Franklin Street) was a two-bay and the sheriff car had to be parked in another garage,” he said, adding that the new garage is also heated.
During its November 2020 meeting, the village board awarded the contract for the municipal building additions and renovations to Powis Construction, Copenhagen, for a total of $478,415. During the April 2021 meeting, change orders were approved since materials costs had risen due to the pandemic. The project still did not go over budget.
“The total construction cost came to $570,975.34 and we had planned and bonded $600,000,” Mayor Burto said following the November meeting. “The board is extremely happy to have the project completed and our facilities consolidated. It allows us to provide a more effective, efficient services to our residents while providing cost savings in the future.”
With the move, the question of what to do with the Franklin Street structure was revisited. It has been suggested in the past that the building be demolished and the lot paved for use by visitors to the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park across the street.
In previous discussions, Mayor Burto said demolishing the building would eliminate future costs. However, trustee Michael Bigness suggested the building be sold. During the Nov. 8 village board meeting, trustees agreed to have the former police department building assessed to determine whether the property should be put up for sale.
