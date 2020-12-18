WEST CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees, during its December meeting agreed to reinstate penalties for non-payment of water bills that were suspended due to the pandemic.
According to village clerk Debra Pierce, there are about 85 overdue water/sewer accounts, most of which are chronic offenders. In total, $31,593 is currently due from these accounts. Penalties will be reinstated with the January billing.
