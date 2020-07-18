West Carthage residents urged to utilize drop box

WEST CARTHAGE — Due to budget cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, office hours at the clerks’ office, 61 High St., have been changed. The office is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment if necessary.
Due to state regulations, every visitor will be required to wear a mask as well as sign in. If you are not comfortable entering the building, call 315-493-2552, option 1 and staff will assist you at your vehicle.
Residents are urged to utilize the drop box by the front down for making non-cash payments. The box is checked several times a day.
