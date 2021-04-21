WEST CARTHAGE — “It’s sad,” said village trustee James Smith of the repeated vandalism which has occurred at River Bend Park.
After five years of planning and gaining funding for the South Main Street Trailhead project, the River Bend Park was dedicated in October 2015.
The park, with a boat launch, picnic area and large gazebo, has been utilized for private gatherings, as well as a site for the summer concert series.
At the April village board meeting, the trustees approved once again allowing reservations for gatherings at the park within restrictions set down by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The board also approved funding for upgrades including $44,000 for paving of the parking lot and $6,000 for walkways utilizing a $50,000 state grant.
In addition, the village Department of Public Works representative reported on planned work on the boat launch to retain the shoreline.
But it was also reported that once again the gazebo, which Northern Developers LLC donated for the park project, had been vandalized. About 40 spindles along with supports had been knocked out and damaged.
“The village has tried to have something for all the residents to use — the boat launch and the park,” Mr. Smith said. “It’s just wrong. We try to do something right but it is really sad that someone has done this.”
According to the trustee, this is the second or third time that the gazebo has been damaged.
Despite efforts by the DPW and village police, the vandals have not been identified. The village board asks if anyone sees or hears of defacement at the park to contact the police department.
