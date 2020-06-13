WEST CARTHAGE — The village clerk’s office will be open starting on Monday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.
Residents are encouraged you to use the drop box at the front of the building for non-cash payments.
Only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time and masks are required. People, age 60 and older or a high risk, who do not want to enter the building, may call 315-493-2552, option 1, for a staff member to come out to the parking lot for assistance.
