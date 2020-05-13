West Carthage summer events canceled

WEST CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees decided at its May 11 meeting to cancel all summer programs including the Twin Village pool, summer recreation and the summer concert series.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and sanitizing various sites is a concern as are funding issues. Much of village funding comes from sales tax revenue which is down 26 percent.
The community room is not available for use until further notice.
Parks and boat launches will be open but no public restrooms will be available.
The board also decided to postpone the construction of a pavilion at the Donald F. Getman Memorial Park on Franklin Street. The estimated cost of the project was $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.