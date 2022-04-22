West Carthage board sets special meeting Tuesday

WEST CARTHAGE — The village of board of trustees has set a special meeting for 12:30 p.m., Tuesday in the municipal building board room, 61 High St., to discussion a property transaction. According to village mayor Scott M. Burto, the meeting will probably go into executive session since negotiations are ongoing. He added that no decision would be made following the executive session.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.