WEST CARTHAGE — The village board of trustees has set an in-person public hearing on the tentative 2022-23 budget for 6 p.m. Monday at the village municipal building, 61 High St.
The budget for the fiscal year beginning June 1 is up $6,948 over last year’s $1,440,572. The tentative tax levy for the $1,447,520 tentative 2022-23 budget is $681,159, an increase of $24,936 over last year’s $656,223 raised through taxes. Although the levy is up 3.8%, the tax rate remains unchanged at $6.81 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The village board did pass the tax cap override, but the increase in the levy is under the allowed amount.
“The levy is increased due to the uncertainty of fuel, natural gas and electricity,” Mayor Scott M. Burto said. “The majority of our services are Department of Public Works and highway, which heavily depend on fuel, and with the recent increases we did our best to consider that in our cost estimates.”
Mr. Burto said he is pleased with the budget.
“We will be able to provide our residents with the high level of services they are accustomed to while keeping it affordable to our taxpayers. It also provides our departments with the equipment and tools to provide the services and keeping our staff safe,” Mr. Burto said.
