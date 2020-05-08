WEST CARTHAGE — With no comments from the public online or during the public hearing held via an internet meeting site, the village’s $2,965,171 budget was passed as presented.
The approved budget was up $150,083 over last year’s adjusted budget of $2,815,088.
The tentative tax levy for the 2020-21 fiscal year which starts June 1 is $638,000, which is a 0.8 percent increase over last year’s $636,231 amount raised by taxes. However there will be no increase in the tax rate at $6.80 per $1.000 of assessed property value. Anticipating a tight budget, the village board did not pass a tax cap override resolution.
“The village board, with the input of department heads, made a conscious decision to maintain the tax rate as it was assessed in the previous fiscal year,” village mayor Scott M. Burto said. “This decision was made in an effort to minimize the financial difficulties imposed on our residents in these unprecedented times.”
The mayor said caution was taken to prepare for the uncertainty of the times.
“Kaytlin (treasurer Kaytlin Ennnis) and Debi (clerk Deborah Pierce) worked hard, with everyone involved, to limit spending during this unprecedented time,” Mayor Burto said. “With the uncertainty of sales tax revenue and state aid, it was very difficult to plan for upgrades and projects. The board felt being cautious and planning for the worst was the best way to maintain the tax rate level and to avoid placing additional costs on our residents. With this approach, our residents will still see the same level of services and protections from our office, highway, police and fire staff.”
