WEST CARTHAGE — Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the village office hours at the clerk’s office have been changed.
The office, 61 High St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Due to state recommendations, it is mandatory that everyone wear masks, as well as sign in. Those not comfortable entering the building may call 315-493-2552, option 1, and staff will assist residents at their vehicles in the village parking lot.
Non-cash payments or applications may be put in the dropbox at the front door, which is checked several times daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.