The 10th Mountain Division was prominently displayed in Saturday’s Army-Michigan game when the members from the team from West Point wore arm patches depicting the Fort Drum connection.
The Black Knights took on Michigan in Ann Arbor, but lost a close game, 24-21, in a near upset of the nationally-ranked Wolverines.
Despite the loss, the 10th Mountain got some recognition in the televised game.
“Every week West Point football will be highlighting a different U.S. Army Division, but today is our day,” said Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, of Fort Drum’s division public information office.
In addition, Brigadier General Michelle Schmidt, the Deputy Commanding General for Support for the 10th Mountain Division, led the West Point football team out of the tunnel.
