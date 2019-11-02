WEST CARTHAGE — The West team improved its overall record with a 14-7 win over the East during Turkey Bowl XLV on the Danny Dorchester Memorial Field on Saturday.
However, the real winners are the cancer survivors who are helped through the fundraisers associated with the annual touch football game. During halftime, all cancer survivors present were invited to participate in the Jana Patchin Walk of Hope. The survivors were joined by players from the two teams.
The game and fundraisers throughout the year contribute to the Lewis County General Hospital Fund for Hope, Ryan’s Wish, Jefferson/Lewis Cancer Services and Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
