CLAYTON — Nena J. Scott was running down the road toward the tractor her son was pinned underneath when a friend tackled her to the ground, setting off a string of acts that highlight their loyal farming community. But ultimately, it marked the moment their future in dairy started to end.
“When he died, our whole future plan went down the drain,” Mrs. Scott said of her son, Steven A. Scott.
It was March 2019. Mrs. Scott said she was watching TV when her husband came into the room and said there had been a tractor rollover on Route 12 just outside of Depauville. Someone was trapped underneath the machine, he said. Steve had been towing a wagon to a farm off Route 12 to pick up at least a dozen hay bales for bedding.
She didn’t ever imagine it was actually him in the crash. She almost didn’t go. The drive felt like an eternity, but then Mrs. Scott felt that moment of driving past the flipped tractor and realizing it was theirs.
She said they turned around, faced the tractor and got out. She ran toward the tractor not knowing her 21-year-old son was already dead. It’s unclear if her friend, who was already on the scene, knew there was nothing that could be done, but he tackled her before she could get there anyway.
She remembers hitting the ground and thinking how dare this person stop her from getting to her child. She fought with him, but he knew a mother couldn’t see her son like that. He held her and prayed.
Steven was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maybe not in the chaos, but she’s sure thankful for what he did nearly two years later.
“I am very grateful,” she said. “I could never repay them.”
It underscores the support that follows a young farmer dying. Friends drove to Mrs. Scott’s daughter at college to get to her before the news reports did. A neighboring farmer brought his loader right over in case they could lift the tractor off of Steven.
The love that would follow — from the celebration of life to the tributes to the cross left at the scene — further proved her community stuck together.
When Steven died, the future of the farm did, as well. It had been producing milk for more than 28 years.
“This was going to be our lives,” she said. “He was going to take it over and we were going to help him for the rest of our lives. That was our plan, and that all changed in one day.”
Steven was lean and grew beyond 6 feet tall by the time he was a freshman at Thousand Islands High School. The hay-bale muscles were visible already. He wasn’t too popular, but it seemed his classmates and teachers liked him and his perpetual smile.
School came rather easy, but he didn’t like it too much. He would play a game with his mother — negotiating the days he could take off and instead do chores on his farm, STM Farms. It was a name made up of the initials of family members who founded it just outside of Clayton.
Still, why not finish school? He thought about it and would later tell his younger brother the same thing when he wanted to drop out.
Steven would go on to graduate with honors and opt out of college. There were talks of learning more about the business end of farming, but his mother told him there wasn’t much use in spending thousands of dollars on a secondary education if he wasn’t going to apply himself, and Steven was a hands-on learner anyway.
He was the all-American farm boy and chief successor to some day take over his family’s dairy farm.
The morning of the accident, Mrs. Scott woke up and started the chores around the farm. She had done it for more than 25 years — even when her children were young and she would take them to the barn with her.
She was done with the chores well before noon and decided to take a rest. Winters are tough on almost every farm. Milk prices were down and an employee on the farm had recently given his two weeks notice in a time everyone was already working around the clock to get everything done.
Then her husband came into the room to tell her what had just happened to their son.
Details for Mrs. Scott are still unclear, she said, but it appears her son drove the tractor from their farm outside Clayton to another family farm toward Depauville. He unhooked his wagon for the hay, then continued to the Whitecaps Market just up the road for pizza.
But he never made it.
It’s possible he got his tires into the soft ditch and over-corrected, resulting in the tractor flipping on the road. Steven stayed in the cab of the tractor through the crash and was pinned under its weight, while a friend he was with — who lived — was ejected.
All the family wanted to do at the time was get the tractor out of the road. It was a busy scene with everyone looking. They just wanted the scene erased and to go home after finding out there would be no ride to the hospital. Mrs. Scott remembers the process taking what felt like forever.
Nearly two years later, the Scott family doesn’t speak much of the accident. There are many unknowns to them, but there’s not much they can do now.
“I will always wonder what happened,” Mrs. Scott said. “This is where you kind of have to have faith in God, and I have gone round and round about that. I’m still a little mad at God about the whole thing.”
She said there’s some days she feels they are walking through life with no purpose. She often thinks about his celebration of life. More than 400 people packed the Depauville Fire Department. Steven’s kindergarten teacher spoke about how he cried on his first day, but would end up turning into a helpful and kind little human. A Spanish teacher talked about his smile. Mrs. Scott remembers being there and feeling sad and happy.
“It made me feel so proud to know how these people felt about him,” she said. “We knew, but to hear people say that, I don’t know, gave me mixed emotions.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has added to the family’s struggles.
Locks were placed on how much milk farmers could ship based on a predetermined amount. The Scott family tried to make it work, but even if the pandemic never happened, the farm likely wouldn’t have made it without Steven, Mrs. Scott said.
“We did what was best for us,” she said, “but to have to make that decision not to do it any longer was hard.”
Last summer, the Scott family sold its dairy portion and transitioned into exclusively beef. They can sell live cattle directly to consumers and it has been rather cost effective so far. In the end, selling the farm has been better for their family in a way.
Steven’s younger brother, Jeron, will only talk about his brother’s death to a certain extent, Mrs. Scott said.
Steven and Jeron were more than best friends. They lived together, went hunting together, drove around together and hung out with the same friends.
Mrs. Scott said Jeron was supposed to go get the hay the morning Steven died. Of course Jeron isn’t to blame and it was no big deal for Steven to go instead, but it hasn’t stopped Mrs. Scott from worrying about him.
“I think about that all the time and what that must be like for him,” she said. “I know it’s got to be so tough on him.”
Jeron looked forward to running the farm with Steven, but he had no interest after Steven died.
“Selling the farm was good for Jeron,” she said. “He’s more of himself again.”
Just a few days after Steven died, a friend built a wooden cross and placed it along the road where the crash scene was.
Mrs. Scott and friends and family are always adding anything that represents her son. Now there’s a Christmas tree next to it with lights and presents underneath.
Friends will drive by and ask Steven to watch over them, which alone makes it worth it to Mrs. Scott.
“We really have kept everything very private,” she said. “It’s not that we don’t want him to be remembered. It’s just been so hard, and I do the tribute to keep his memory alive. He deserves that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.