CLAYTON — The 31st annual White’s Lumber Home Show is Friday and Saturday at Cerow Recreation Park Arena, 615 W. Line Road.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to attend.
The annual show, which features scores of vendors, is usually held in early spring. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t want to go two complete years without a home show and bringing vendors to the community and people — making that connection,” said White’s co-owner Jonathan White.
The plan for the 2022 schedule for White’s home shows has not been finalized.
