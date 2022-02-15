Deputy John Gleason takes a photo of his patrol car, which is blocking off an exit on Interstate 81 after a crash on Tuesday.

ADAMS — Officials are urging people to drive with caution as a whiteout Tuesday morning sent several cars off the road in southern Jefferson County.

The northbound lane of Interstate 81 was shut down in the village of Adams after a crash involving at least two tractor-trailers and two smaller vehicles blocked traffic shortly after 8 a.m. Tow trucks were called for the four vehicles, but it appears there were no injuries.

Joseph D. Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, said he urges people to drive with caution, especially in the whiteout, which stretched at least from Adams down to Palaski. He said radar shows a significant band of snow that stops just north of Adams. The National Weather Service has predicted snowfall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

