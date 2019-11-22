Whooping Cough cases double in last month
Outbreaks of whooping cough and hepatitis A in Jefferson County don’t appear to be slowing down.
According to Faith Lustik, a health planner with Jefferson County Public Health, there are 64 confirmed cases of whooping cough since the beginning of the year, which is double the amount since the last report about a month ago.
Most of the cases are found in people younger than 12 years old and the majority were hospitalized, Ms. Lustik said. People should be getting vaccinated, washing their hands, staying home when they’re sick and using coughing etiquette. The vaccine for whooping cough is effective around 80 percent of the time, she said.
“What we can say,” she said, “is that people who are vaccinated are not getting as sick as they might be.”
There are 23 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Jefferson County since it was determined there was an outbreak May 19. The vaccination for hepatitis, which is commonly found in homeless people and addicts, is extremely effective, Ms. Lustik said, as well as washing your hands frequently. Symptoms resemble that of the flu, like high temperatures and headaches.
In Oswego County, there have been 53 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A since June.
“Unfortunately it has spread to the central New York region,” said Jodi Martin, the supervising public health nurse for the county.
There are, however, only two confirmed cases of Whooping Cough in Oswego, she said.
“It hasn’t come down this way,” Ms. Martin said. “Knock on wood.”
(1) comment
A few facts regarding Whooping Cough (Pertussis):
https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/fast-facts.html
https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/pregnant/mom/deadly-disease-for-baby.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5106618/
