WATERTOWN — Ten more cases of whooping cough have been confirmed in Jefferson County, according to public health officials.
Faith Lustik, a health planner with the Jefferson County Public Health Center, said there are now 33 confirmed cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in Jefferson County. There were 23 as of Oct. 10.
Ms. Lustik said the cases are scattered throughout the county, mostly in young people, with those sick including infants under 12 months, a few 9- and 10-year-olds and one 15-year-old.
When adults contract whooping cough, their symptoms are mild and might seem like a common cold, which results in them spreading the disease unknowingly, Ms. Lustik said.
That’s why pregnant women are vaccinated, Ms. Lustik said, allowing for a baby to use the mother’s immunization until the proper age when the baby itself can be vaccinated.
Whooping cough can “absolutely” result in death, Ms. Lustik said. Infants under 12 months old experience rapid coughing, which causes the baby to lose oxygen and take a deep breath between coughs, resulting in a whooping sound and the baby’s face to sometimes turning blue, she said.
Any adults who are not vaccinated are urged to do so with their primary care doctor, Ms. Lustick said.
