SACKETS HARBOR — A national organization raising awareness of veteran suicide presented a woman with a plaque to honor her husband, a veteran who died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound last year.
Diana M. Meredith was presented a plaque Tuesday afternoon by representatives of the Til Valhalla Project, which helps educate the public about suicide in veteran communities. Ms. Meredith’s husband, Garrett E. Meredith, died by suicide on May 24, 2021. The 25-year-old was a 2014 graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School and a twice-deployed soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder. He was wearing a Mission22 bracelet the day he died, which is another nonprofit that combats veteran suicide, and the Til Valhalla Project often donates to it.
The project had heard about Mr. Meredith’s story and reached out to Ms. Meredith, who decided shortly after he died that she would speak transparently about his death to do her part in raising awareness. She’s now an ambassador with the organization and will eventually get her own chance to deliver a plaque.
“A lot of people think that, ‘OK well we had our ceremony and we did what we could and now we’re going to move on,’” Ms. Meredith said. “But for me I’m still kind of stuck in this limbo where it’s like, ‘No the work isn’t done. We need to start doing something about this.’”
She said she was grateful for the plaque and is excited to get more involved, but she’s only just over a year removed from losing her husband.
“Sometimes it’s hard being this person,” Ms. Meredith. “Having to live with it. People say you go through the five stages of grief. I go through the five stages every day. It sucks.”
