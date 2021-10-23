CAPE VINCENT — Town councilman Daniel A. Wiley said he knows his community inside and out, and believes he has the skills to take Cape Vincent into the future as town supervisor.
Mr. Wiley, a six-year incumbent council member and former 15-year school board member, said he has a passion for Cape Vincent and wants to help it grow with his professional skills.
He’s worked for 42 years with Relph Benefit Advisors managing large-employer health and benefit budgets, something he said has given him strong planning and financial management abilities.
“I’m involved with long-term, strategic planning, setting goals and benchmarks to achieve those goals,” he said. “It’s what I’ve done for years as a consultant, and I think that lends a lot to what I want to do in the Cape.”
Mr. Wiley said he wants to take a proactive approach to town government, setting goals with a comprehensive plan that extends years out and ensuring the town achieves those goals.
He’s specifically focused on the downtown waterfront redevelopment project, a collaborative effort between the town and village governments to dramatically revitalize the core of Cape Vincent’s public waterfront space. The project will see new public docks, a redesigned Market Square Park layout, and improvements to the international crossing serviced by Horne’s Ferry to Wolfe Island.
The town and village have already secured the funding to remove one of the aging boathouses central to the project, and have removed one of the abandoned homes along Club Street. Mr. Wiley said the municipalities are in the process of buying the former Captain Jack’s restaurant building, which he said will also be removed.
Ultimately, he said he wants to focus on revitalizing the waterfront, ensuring the project underway continues along a smooth path.
“The river and lake are our resource, if we don’t capitalize on it, we’re going to lose out,” he said.
Mr Wiley stressed that collaboration between the town and village is key to helping both succeed.
“If the village expands, it helps the town, so if the town helps the village expand, everyone wins,” he said.
The town and village are in the process of forming a joint, nonprofit Local Development Committee that would establish a board to handle the revitalization projects. Mr. Wiley said that should help the town and village councils focus more on governing by removing their day-to-day project planning responsibilities. The Local Development Committee, he said, could help entice more childcare businesses to the town, something he said is an important necessity that needs to be addressed.
Mr. Wiley said he is supportive of the move to expand the town’s water infrastructure with a seventh water district, and said he thinks misinformation is the main driver for the opposition to it from some residents in the proposed district.
“Infrastructure is a tax-base benefit, for everyone, not just the people in that specific district,” he said. “Historically, as we’ve put in water districts, people buy the property, banks are more willing to loan for mortgages because of municipal water, and we see major development that helps everyone.”
Mr. Wiley said if he becomes supervisor, by the end of his first two-year term he would like to see the completion of the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative projects, meant to shore up waterfront infrastructure against increasingly common floods.
He said he’d also like to ensure the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad is sustainable. The emergency medical service recently consolidated with the Three Mile Bay ambulance service to cover the town of Lyme, in an attempt to establish a more sustainable business model for the region.
“The ambulance has certainly been a large hurdle,” he said. “It’s a high cost because of such competitive wages, and state requirements.”
Mr. Wiley will appear on the Democratic ballot line in the general election, opposing Republican candidate and fellow town councilman Marty T. Mason. Early voting started Saturday at the Jefferson County Board of Elections offices in Watertown, and the regular polling sites will open around the county on Election Day, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.