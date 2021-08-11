CARTHAGE — The clock is ticking for several property owners in the town to clean up their properties and make structures safe or the town will step in.
After hearing from several interested parties concerning unsafe buildings in the town of Wilna, the Town Board passed a resolution Monday to move forward on dealing with four of the properties in violation.
During the June meeting, the town code enforcement officer Terry McKeever reported on several properties within the town of Wilna which were in violation. Since that time, town attorney James Burrows has had lien searches conducted on the properties and notified the owners and interested parties.
The board passed a resolution concerning the Bart Gill property at 43968 Route 3, Natural Bridge, during the July meeting after leaving open public hearings on the properties. The former garage was knocked down by the town after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse. It was deemed an emergency safety hazard with potential of collapsing on the neighboring property. In addition, according to the code enforcement officer, there were reports of people entering the partially collapsed structure to remove salvageable materials. The resolution concerns the further safety hazard of the pile of rubble with broken glass, jagged lumber and metal making it “dangerous/unsafe as provided by the Unsafe Building and Structures Law.”
Natural Bridge resident Cheryl Aubin spoke out at the Aug. 9 public hearing continuance to question why the demolition had not been completed.
Mr. Burrows explained the board had passed the resolution which calls for the “immediate demolition and removal of the collapsed building or structure with the use of town employees, if available or with the use of a third-party and on an emergency basis.”
But he said there was a process to be followed so that the costs of the cleanup are not borne by town taxpayers.
All costs for the demolition and removal of debris will be billed to the property owner and if not paid will be put on the tax bill.
In addition, since it is an older structure, testing is required to search for asbestos and other hazardous materials before the debris can be removed. Town Supervisor Paul H. Smith said Atlantic Testing Laboratories would be at the property next week to conduct the hazardous material testing. Once given the green light, a contractor would complete the demolition and cleanup.
Councilwoman Shari A. Gerber asked, as a resident of the hamlet, if there was a danger of asbestos exposure. Councilman Patrick W. Britton said it was his understanding that the asbestos would only be hazardous if the debris was disturbed, noting when the former hotel was razed in the hamlet, contractors had to water down the area while the demolition took place.
Friends and family members attended the public hearing in support of Bruce Fuller who for 30 years lived at 36880 Route 3, Carthage, which had been owned by the late Reginald Smith and was condemned a year ago. Mr. Burrows said the Smith family had been contacted and were not interested in the property. Mr. Fuller and his family disagreed with the code enforcement officer’s findings, condemning the property.
Mr. McKeever said National Grid had disconnected power to the house and trailer on the property and that gas lines will be removed. According to Mr. Burrows, part of the trailer is on National Grid property and representatives of the power company inspected the property and agree with the findings of the code enforcement officer in that the structures were unsafe and should be removed.
Mr. Fuller stated he had paid the property taxes, but the town attorney said that had nothing to do with ownership and that in the eyes of the law that was considered a gift — anyone can pay taxes on a property.
Roberta Bryant of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the niece of the late Edith Hajdasz, who was identified as owner of 23560 Boyd Road, Carthage, was also at the public hearing. She agreed that the structures were hazardous. Following the meeting she spoke of her intensions.
“I’m going to try to have it cleaned up, have it demolished and keep the land,” she said noting her aunt had left her the property.
Mr. McKeever said he was notified by James Helmer, owner of 44097 Lime St., Natural Bridge, of his intent to sell the property. Mr. Burrows said that was within the owner’s rights but the code violations would still need to be dealt with.
The question arose about the Potter property, to which the code enforcement officer said the family still had time left on their 30-day cleanup order.
At the end of the meeting, having closed on the public hearing concerning the code violations, the board passed four resolutions dealing with 36880 Route 3, Carthage; 23560 Boyd Road, Carthage; 44097 Lime Street, Natural Bridge; and 43869 County Route 41, Natural Bridge.
The resolution upholds the code enforcement officer’s determinations on each of the properties and approves the demolition and removal of debris as needed. Property owners or interested parties have seven calendar days to start the process and 30 days to complete the cleanup. If the property owner does not comply, the town will take “steps for demolition and removal of the offending building or structure with the use of town employees or with the use of a third party.”
The resolution also notes costs will be documented and be billed to the property owner. If the invoice is not paid within 30 days of billing, the costs will be levied onto the property taxes.
