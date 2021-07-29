CARTHAGE — Public hearings concerning unsafe buildings in the town of Wilna have been left open until the town board’s Aug. 9 meeting.
The town code enforcement officer Terry McKeever has identified several properties within the town of Wilna that are in violation.
According to minutes from the June town meeting, some of the property owners of condemned premises agreed to clean up the properties after being contacted by the code enforcement officer. Property owned by James Potter was condemned, and as he has since passed away his brother has agreed to clean up the property.
However, five of the properties were identified as unsafe structures and public hearings were set for the July meeting in accordance with the town’s procedures for unsafe buildings and structures.
At the July public hearing, town attorney James Burrows said he had only recently received the lien searches on the properties, thus had not had sufficient time to contact all of the interested parties prior to the hearing.
According to Mr. Burrows, upon notice, interested parties have a seven- to 30-day window to take steps to repair the property or demolish.
The attorney reported to the board his findings on the properties.
He said Paul Foy, who passed away in 2012 with no estate, was commonly believed to be the owner of record for 43869 County Route 41, Natural Bridge, but is not. Notices will be posted on the property, on the bulletin board at the town offices and on the website to give proper notice to interested parties.
Likewise, notices will be posted for 44097 Lime St., Natural Bridge, for which James Helmer was identified as the owner.
The late Edith Hajdasz, who died in 2015, was identified as owner of 23560 Boyd Road, Carthage. Tax bills for the property will be sent to Ms. Hajdasz’s relatives in Pennsylvania.
Arrangements have been made for the property at 36880 State Route 3, Carthage, with the Reginald Smith estate.
The board passed a resolution concerning the Bart Gill property at 43968 State Route 3, Natural Bridge, which was knocked down by the town after heavy snow caused the roof to collapse. It was deemed an emergency safety hazard with potential of collapsing on the neighboring property. The resolution concerns the further safety hazard of the pile of rubble with broken glass, jagged lumber and metal making it “dangerous/unsafe as provided by the Unsafe Building and Structures Law.”
The resolution calls for the “immediate demolition and removal of the collapsed building or structure with the use of town employees, if available or with the use of a third-party and on an emergency basis.”
All costs for the demolition and removal of debris will be billed to the property owner and if not paid will be put on the tax bill.
The public hearings will continue at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 9 prior to the regular monthly meeting held in the town offices, 414 State St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.