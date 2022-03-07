CARTHAGE — At the February meeting, the Wilna Town Board, appointed April Hall as dog control officer. Ms. Hall has been approved by Jefferson County for the dog control officer civil service position. She replaces Justin Hall, who resigned from the position. With a start date of Feb. 7, Ms. Hall will be paid at a rate of $16,000 per year to be prorated.
