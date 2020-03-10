CARTHAGE — The town of Wilna Planning Board scheduled a public hearing concerning the minor subdivision of North Mechanic Street parcel owned by Genesee Railway for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. Held in conjunction with the regular monthly meeting the hearing will be at the town offices 414 State St.
