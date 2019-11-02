CARTHAGE — The town of Wilna will hold a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. Monday about the tentative $1,509,029 budget for the 2019 fiscal year which begins Jan. 1.
The tentative 2020 tax levy, or amount to be raised by taxes, is $786,423, down $30,000 over last’s $812,306 amount. Since the board did not plan much of an increase in the tax levy, an override on the state mandated tax cap was not passed. The tax levy increased less than 1 percent and the tax rate will remain at $2.75 per $1,000 of assessed property assessment.
Town supervisor clerk, James E. Yuhas, said although the tax levy is down, the town’s tax base also decreased due to a reevaluation of properties from $296,863,620 to $285,971,906.
Factored into the budget are projects to build a cold storage shed at the highway department at an estimated cost of $75,000; improvements to municipal building at approximately $20,000 and $150,000 in road improvements.
The sale of the former Herrings Municipal Building, which should be finalized by year’s end, bringing in $40,000, will help to “hold line” on the tentative budget, said the supervisor’s clerk. In addition, putting the building back on the tax roll will aid the town’s budget.
Mr. Yuhas said a 2.4 to 3 percent pay raise for town employees and funding for organizations such as the Wilna Champion Transportation Association and Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry are also included in the budget.
Customers in the No. 1 and Natural Bridge water districts will see an increase in their base rate and operation and maintenance charge. In water district No. 1, the rate will go from $73 to $90 per quarter for usage base fee for the first 1200 cubic gallons and the operations and maintenance will go from $15 to $30. In Natural Bridge, where according to the clerk the rate has not been raised in six years, the annual fee will go from $173 to $300. The annual fee, which includes debt service is due January along with an increase from $100 to $105 in O&M charges for 10,000 gallons.
The public hearing will take place prior to the monthly meeting, held in the town offices, 414 State St.
