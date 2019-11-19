CARTHAGE — With the absentee ballots counted Tuesday, the town of Wilna election night outcome remains the same. The incumbent Democrat Patrick W. Britton led the four candidates seeking office followed by Republicans Shari A. Gerber. The two will be officially sworn into office for the start of the new fiscal year, Jan. 1.
According to Jude Seymour, the Jefferson County Republican Commissioner, Mr. Britton added 10 votes to his 302 garnered on election day and during early voting. Ms. Gerber brought in 18 votes to add to her 290. Donna Martel added 12 absentee votes to her 288.
Mr. Seymour said these are the “official unofficial results” and results would not be official until Nov. 29 after the affidavits are counted.
He explained affidavits are ballots which could have come from people who are not in the elections registry either because the resident voted in the wrong location or were not registered to vote. In the case of the town of Wilna, Mr. Seymour said they should not make a difference in the final outcome.
Mr. Britton thanked voters for their support.
“Danny Nevills or Donna Martel were excellent choices who would have done very well on this board,” he said. “I would encourage anyone with any issues to contact anyone of us and we will do our very best to try and help you. Thank you all again for your support.”
