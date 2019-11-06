CARTHAGE — The town of Wilna is considering the submission of an application for funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program. The proposed application would be for owner-occupied rehabilitation of approximately 10-12 homes in the town including the villages of Carthage and Deferiet, as well as the hamlets of Herrings and Natural Bridge.
The first step in obtaining the funding is to demonstrate to the state the need in the community. The town is asking eligible homeowners, who are potentially interested in participating in the program, to complete an Income and Housing Conditions Survey. These residents will be placed on a waiting list and if the town is successful in obtaining the grant, those on the will be able to apply for funding. Completing the survey does not guarantee funding.
“This will give people the opportunity to fix up their places but first we have to see if there is enough interest,” said town supervisor Paul H. Smith.
According town economic development consultant Sarah Bullock the town received $400,000 Community Development Block Grant in 2017 which helped about a dozen residents make home repairs.
Applicants my meet household income levels to be eligible for the program. Effective April 24, a individual must have an annual income of $38,000 or less; a couple, $43,400; three-person household, $48,850; family of four, $54,250; five person, $58,600; six person, $62,950; seven person, $67,300; eight person, $71,650.
Interested parties can receive the Income and Housing Conditions Survey by emailing wilnacd@gmail.com or contacting town clerk Lori Borland at 315-493-2771. Surveys need to be returned to the town clerk by 4 p.m. Nov. 21.
