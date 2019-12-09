CARTHAGE — Following a Dec. 2 public hearing, the town of Wilna Council adopted an amendment to a zoning law. The amendment decreases the sideyard setbacks for parcels that have public water and sewer in the rural corridor district to the R-1 standard. Eldon Glick spoke in favor of the proposed law during the public hearing. No one spoke in opposition.
Wilna zoning amended
