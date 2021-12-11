WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Northern New York Saturday night with sustained winds around 30 mph and possible gusts of up to 70 mph.
Emergency calls in the region ranged from trees and wires down, to a tree falling on top of a car.
As of about 9 p.m. Saturday, reported power outages from National Grid were sporadic. Theresa and the Lowville area experienced the most expansive outage, with almost 1,200 National Grid customers without power near Theresa, and about 3,852 customers without power in Lowville and surrounding areas.
Reports of a tree hitting a wire, which caught fire, prompted the Depauville and Clayton fire departments to respond.
Due to the high winds, the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority announced that as of 6 p.m. Saturday, all high-profile tractor-trailers, regardless of weight, were restricted from accessing the bridge. The authority also restricted commercial vehicles that weigh less than 60,000 pounds, RVs, buses, enclosed empty trailers and other high-profile vehicles until wind speeds reduce.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that tractor-trailers and box trucks were banned on Saturday night from driving on parts of the New York State Thruway and Interstate 81 from Exits 48 to 52.
The state also announced that 1,300 out-of-state personnel had been brought in to prepare for weather this weekend.
“The state’s Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the weather and our response agencies stand ready to assist county partners and utility crews as needed.” Gov. Hochul said.
High wind warnings were also issued for Western and Central New York.
