WATERTOWN — The identity of the highest bidder for the city fire department rescue truck remained a mystery on Friday night.
Someone listed on the auction website as “Scott8240” had the highest bid with $25,900 when bids closed shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. The city will accept the bid.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday morning that city officials don’t know who submitted that $25,900 bid. And they won’t know until the bidder pays for the truck.
“It’s a good price,” Mr. Mix said, adding it’s “right in the range” that Chief Matthew Timerman predicted.
During a last-minute bidding war, Scott8240 edged out a $25,800 bid from “Quadk” for the city fire department’s 2005 American LaFrance series heavy rescue truck.
The high bidder will pay Auctions International, the auction house website that handled the auction, for the truck, including a commission, and the auction house will, in turn, then pay the city.
Last month, the City Council decided to sell the truck after taking it off the road permanently amid a debate to stop emergency medical calls altogether. At its Jan. 18 meeting, the City Council agreed to hold off making a decision about stopping all EMS calls until it puts together a plan for the service by Jan. 1, 2022.
