WATERTOWN — Two lucky New Yorkers emerged as winners following Sunday night’s Take 5 drawing, and one of the winning tickets was sold here in Watertown.
The New York Lottery announced Monday morning there were two top prize-winning tickets sold for the Sunday Take 5 drawing, one of which was sold at a city Sunoco gas station.
The Sunoco at 1222 Washington St. sold one of the winning tickets worth $29,519.
The other winning ticket was sold in the Queens area at a FQ Multi-Services store, 1702 Palmetto St., Ridgewood. The Queens area ticket was also worth $29,519.
There’s no word from lottery officials on who won either of the winning tickets.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
