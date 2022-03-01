WATERTOWN — A city man charged Monday with arson allegedly doused his housemate with gasoline and lit him on fire as the victim was sleeping on a couch at 122 Winslow St.
Khane O. Jones, 27, is charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault for allegedly setting a fire that critically injured Joshua R. Jones, 27. A second man, John M. Guildoo, 48, was flown to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of burns to his arm and face, while a female, Tina M. Guildoo, 47, was treated at Samaritan Medical Center for smoke inhalation and released.
According to an affidavit filed with City Court by Detective Matthew D. Preedom, Khane Jones was staying with Tina Guildoo in the lower apartment at 122 Winslow St., with Joshua Jones and John Guildoo also staying there.
Just before 11 a.m. Monday, city firefighters were dispatched to the residence and found it fully engulfed by flames. According to the affidavit, Joshua Jones was flown to Upstate suffering from “life threatening injuries and burns.” The document states that suffered burns to over 80% of his body and was listed Monday in critical condition.
The documents states that Khane Jones was interviewed in connection with the investigation into the fire and allegedly “did admit to dousing Joshua Jones with gasoline and lighting him on fire while Jones was sleeping on a couch” at the residence.
Khane Jones was arraigned Wednesday in an unspecified Centralized Arraignment Part court and ordered held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.