The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 8 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.
Areas in those counties in the Tug Hill Plateau can expect three to five inches of lake effect snow that will fall in relatively narrow bands during the advisory period. Motorists are encouraged to prepare for slippery road conditions, changing conditions and visibilities.
Lake effect snow is also expected to fall in St. Lawrence County.
“We don’t anticipate any significant snowfall, but some places can expect a little bit of coating,” said Maureen Hastings, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt.
